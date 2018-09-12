Community remains #CobyStrong

On Saturday, Sept. 22, there will be an evening of praise, music, worship, and prayer in support of 18-year-old Coby Seyfang, a Miami Trace student who was severely injured in a car accident about three weeks ago.

The event will be held at Grace Community Church at 525 Glenn Ave. in Washington C.H. from 5 to 6 p.m. The event is called Overflow because “God’s power overflows.” According to Seyfang’s grandmother, Teresa Seyfang, it will be an opportunity to “celebrate what God is doing and encourage one another.”

According to Seyfang’s mother, Heather Seyfang, “He’s waking up, it’s just a process. It’s a very slow process.”

He has started to open his eyes and to move some. Currently at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, he is in stable condition and the doctors hope to transfer him to Children’s Hospital soon, Heather said. At Children’s he would have access to a wide range of rehabilitative therapies.

Heather said, “The community has just been amazing. I can’t say enough good about our community. They have gone above and beyond. In the midst of a horrible, awful nightmare, the community has just really come through.”

Heather mentioned the cars and windows that have been painted with #CobyStrong, the many people who have been wearing #CobyStrong t-shirts, and the fact that the family has been provided with hot meals every day. She added, “We’re just so appreciative.”

Teresa Seyfang shared Heather’s appreciation of the community’s outpouring of support.

“I can’t believe how everybody has been so supportive,” she said. She mentioned neighbors who helped to finish a wood cutting project that was abandoned when Coby got hurt, and friends who have mowed the family’s’s lawn, done their laundry, and brought them meals, saying, “There’s story after story like that.”

She also mentioned “the outpouring of support from both schools,” including the fact that the Washington High School band wore black and white ribbons to remind people to pray for Coby.

More updates on Coby’s condition can be found on the #CobyStrong Facebook page, which already has more than 1300 members.

Seyfang was injured in a one-vehicle accident Aug. 23 in the 8000 block of Washington-New Martinsburg Road in southeast Fayette County. A 2007 Honda Civic, driven by Seyfang, was heading south on Washington-New Martinsburg Road at around 8:15 p.m. when he went off the left side of the roadway before crashing into a tree, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

Seyfang was trapped inside his vehicle before being extricated by members of the Concord-Green Township Fire Department, Stanforth said. He was treated at the scene by members of Fayette County EMS and subsequently airlifted from the scene by MedFlight to Grant Medical Center.

Jacob “Coby” Seyfang https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_Coby-Syefang-vs-Circleville-8-21-2018.jpg Jacob “Coby” Seyfang

Event scheduled in support of severely injured MT student

By Megan Neary mneary@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Megan Neary at 614-440-9124 or @MeganNeary2

Reach Megan Neary at 614-440-9124 or @MeganNeary2