2 wounded in fatal Cincinnati shooting are back home

CINCINNATI (AP) — A woman who survived at least 12 gunshots in a downtown Cincinnati attack was back home Wednesday and helped get her two children ready for school, kissing them as she sent them off, a spokeswoman said.

Whitney Austin, 37, was discharged Tuesday evening from UC Medical Center, five days after a man opened fire inside the Fifth Third Bancorp headquarters, killing three people and wounding two.

Austin, a Fifth Third vice president, got home to Louisville, Kentucky, in time to put her children to bed, according to Fifth Third spokeswoman Laura Trujillo, who quoted Austin as saying she was grateful to be home.

“I got to see my motivation for living,” Austin said in a statement. “I’m thankful to be alive, for all the good wishes for everyone who helped.”

She said she has been reading and learning more about the three people killed and urged people to help their families any way they can.

She was initially in critical condition and faces what her husband calls “a long road” in recovering physically and mentally.

Brian Sarver, 45, a Fifth Third contractor, was released Monday. The Lebanon, Ohio, resident offered his thanks to God, prayers for other victims and families, and thanks for all the expressions of support in a statement Tuesday.

“I look forward to getting back on my feet and return to work as soon as practical,” Sarver said. “Thank you, again, to everyone who has treated me and my family with such kindness and affection.”

Police are still trying to determine why 29-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez opened fire Sept. 6 inside the bank building. Officers responded quickly and killed him in a hail of gunfire.