NAMI to begin free ‘Peer-To-Peer’ support group

A new “Peer-to-Peer Support Group” for mental health will start this week at the Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center in Washington C.H.

NAMI “Peer-to-Peer” is a free, 12-session educational program for adults with mental illness who are looking to better understand their condition and journey toward recovery. Taught by a trained team of people who’ve been there, the program includes presentations, discussion and interactive exercises. Everything is confidential, and NAMI never recommends a specific medical therapy or treatment approach.

The southern Ohio affiliate of NAMI – which stands for the National Alliance on Mental Illness — announced recently that weekly meetings for the support group will begin Sept. 13.

“This in-person group experience provides the opportunity for mutual support and positive impact,” a press release from the Southern Ohio affiliate of NAMI said. “You can experience compassion and reinforcement from people who relate to your experiences. Through your participation, you have the opportunity to help others grow. This is a confidential place to learn from shared experiences in an environment of sincere, uncritical acceptance. Recovery is a journey, and there is hope for all people living with mental illness.”

The Southern Ohio affiliate of NAMI is a contracted service provider of the Paint Valley ADAMH board that provides free mental health groups and services to the residents of Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross counties.

To reserve a place within the support group, call NAMI at (740) 851-4242. Transportation options are available. For more information about NAMI visit www.namiohio.org.

