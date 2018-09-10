Four vehicles involved in SR 753 accident

A four-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 753 and Old Chillicothe Road Monday morning left two people with minor injuries, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

Just before 7 a.m., three vehicles were stopped on State Route 753 at a red light facing northbound at the Old Chillicothe Road intersection. A 2008 Pontiac Vibe, driven by James Free, 24, of Greenfield, was also heading northbound, according to the FCSO.

Free reportedly failed to maintain an assured clear distance ahead, and struck the back of a 2012 Hyundai Sonata. This caused a chain reaction and the Sonata struck the back of a 1996 Chevrolet Corsica, which then struck the lead vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Impala.

Free and another driver, Autumn Fryer, 34, of Greenfield, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Fayette County Memorial Hospital for treatment. The other two drivers reported no injuries and refused transport.

The FCSO Rescue Unit, Washington C.H. Fire Department and Fayette County EMS responded to the scene.

