WPD: Woman ODs in front of children

A 28-year-old Washington C.H. woman allegedly overdosed on an opiate outside of 828 Market St. on Sunday while sitting in her car with her 2-year-old and 3-year-old children.

Jessica F. Griffith was charged with two fourth-degree felony counts of endangering children. The felony charges are because Griffith was previously convicted of child endangerment on April 11, 2014, according to the Washington C.H. Police Department. Griffith was also charged Sunday with inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor.

First responders were called to the scene by someone who saw Griffith’s car parked on the street for about 30 minutes and noticed that the “girl in the back seat looks like she’s passed out,” reports said. The “girl” was Griffith, who allegedly sat between her two children — restrained in car seats — while her breathing grew labored, her eyes dilated, and she became unresponsive.

Both children were “restrained in car seats without access to food or water,” states a narrative supplement provided by the Washington Police Department.

Griffith was revived by Fayette County EMS members by administering Narcan. When she became responsive, she admitted to “shooting” an illegal narcotic, according to the narrative supplement. According to the same supplement, Griffith’s 3-year-old child was “extremely calm and un-phased,” and was asked if Griffith was her mother. She responded, “yes, she is dying,” according to the report.

The children were taken into the care of their maternal grandparents.

Griffith is due to appear in Washington Municipal Court on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

By Megan Neary mneary@aimmediamidwest.com

