Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Sept. 7

Assault: A woman reported that during a verbal argument with a known female she was physically assaulted.

Theft: Tasha May Fox reported that she accidentally left her phone in the restroom at McDonald’s on S. Elm St., when she realized it was missing she returned to the restroom and the phone was gone.

Sept. 8

Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments/Drug Paraphernalia: Officers had contact with a male identified as Christopher H. Cowman at an address on Bereman St. and during the contact the male was found in possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Cowman was charged with the listed offenses.

Theft: Steven Emrick reported that someone removed an Xbox 360 game system, two controllers and two games from his bedroom.

Theft: Anthony Yahn reported that sometime since the evening of Friday, Sept. 7 someone removed his 2013 GMC Terrain from where it was parked in front of his residence. The vehicle was recovered at the time of this report in Pike County.

Theft: Officers were called to Walmart reference an unattended child complaint. The parent and child were located and advised of the complaint. During the contact with the male it was found that he had concealed merchandise and failed to pay for the items prior to leaving the store. The male identified as Chad D. Leeth was arrested for the offense.