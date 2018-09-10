Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 5

Vickie Garder, 51, Mt. Sterling, speed 49/35.

Nathan A. Carr, 29, 7473 Glaze Road, no operator’s license.

Cardia A. Hampp, 24, 7473 Glaze Road, wrongful entrustment.

Austin L. Grim, 20, 308 S. North St., speed 38/25.

James, T. Rosier, 58, 225 N. Fayette St., cruelty to animals.

Kiersten G. Robinson, 23, 3702 U.S. 22 SE, expired registration.

Richard A. Smith, 55, 2819 U.S. 22, expired registration.

Sept. 6

Katherine N. Frederick, 31, at large, tampering with evidence, possession of a drug abuse instrument, obstruction of official business, resisting, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler C. Havens, 25, at large, possession of drug abuse instrument.

Sept. 7

Evan S. Ranson, 56, 2609 Flakes Ford Rd., expired registration.

Larry Parks, 26, 1052 Country Club Ct., speed 40/25.

Timothy W. Hudson, 42, 1025 Bogus Rd., expired registration.

Donald J. Jordan II, 27, 678 Robinson Road Lot 42, possession of meth F5, possession of drugs M1, drug paraphernalia.

Dylan S. Tackett, 25, 420 Broadway St., no trailer registration.

Dillon M. Jones, 23, 840 Lakeview Ave., loud exhaust.

Jesse L. Miller, 37, 5102 St. Rt. 41, no operator’s license.

Christina M. Miller, 35, 5102 St. Rt. 41, wrongful entrustment.

Brian K. Hunt, 52, 2414 Bogus Rd., OVI (refusal), possession of marijuana.

Sept. 8

Cody Jago, 29, 744 Pin Oak Pl., possession criminal tools, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, domestic violence by threats.

Jacob T. Smith, 21, unsafe vehicle.

Douglas B. Miller, 59, 615 White Rd., speed 40/25.

Madison L. Perry, 19, Jeffersonville, speed.

Christopher H. Cowman, 46, 211 Bereman St., drug abuse instrument M1, drug paraphernalia M4.

Chad D. Leeth, 34, 94 Jamison Rd. Lot 207, theft M1.

Sept. 9

Brian K. Davy, 56, 1106 Solid Rock Blvd., speed.

Brianna R. Shapley, 19, 1127 Campbell St., domestic violence, assault.

Jessica F. Griffith, 28, 680 Burdick Dr., child endangerment (two times), inducing panic.

Kenneth L. Marks, 41, Dayton, child endangerment.

Homer Smith, 57, at large, disorderly conduct.

Scott Frump, 25, at large, bench warrant failure to appear.

Kristopher M. Reid, 23, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.