SSCC Theatre Co. presents ‘A Night of One Acts’

Southern State Community College (SSCC) Theatre Company will present “A Night of One Acts,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium at Southern State Community College, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

Comprised of community members and students, SSCC Theatre Company is dedicated to producing additional unique performances that complement the SSCC Theatre mainstage season. This one-night-only event features productions of:

· “Controlling Interest,” by Wayne S. Rawley and directed by Paula Campagna. Four successful young businessmen gather for their weekly staff meeting. Times are changing, and the issue of girls is on the table. Two persuasive young businesswomen arrive to negotiate the ultimate deal: the boys may start liking them, but only on the girls’ terms.

· “Four Point Man,” by The Ohio Bell Telephone Company, and directed by Bob Brown. Dave Carroll, stricken with polio while a freshman in high school, had the use of only one arm. With the help of family and friends, Dave managed a four-point average and was able to graduate law school in just four years from The Ohio State University. This play will also be featured as a children’s matinee 3 p.m. at the Highland County Historical Museum.

· “Post-its®,” by Winnie Holzman and Paul Dooley, and directed by Shane Taylor. In this homage to “Love Letters,” an actor and actress read the Post-its® Notes between a couple that span the duration of their lives together. Hilarious and moving, “Post-its®” explores the ups and downs of a relationship that were unexpectedly captured on scraps of paper.

· “I Can’t Think of It Right Now,” by Nick Zagone, and directed by Mark Holmes. Simply put, a couple battles confusion.

The cast for the evening includes Bob Brown, Paula Campagna, Zanna Haines, Madison Hatfield, Leslie Holmes, Mark Holmes, Emma Horick, Micah Mootispaw, Shane Taylor, Eric Silcott, and Matthew Waits. The crew includes Abby Van Brocklin as stage manager, Angel Waits as accompanist, Emma Horick as run crew, and Sarah Wuellner as house crew.

Tickets for “A Night of One Acts” are on sale now for only $5 at www.sscctheatre.com. Credit cards are accepted for online purchases and at the door. Seats for this production will be reserved, so it’s recommended that tickets be purchased early.

Season tickets for SSCC Theatre’s 15th Season, which includes “Arsenic & Old Lace,” “By the Bog of Cats,” and “9 to 5: The Musical,” as well as free tickets to “A Night of One Acts,” “RFK,” and “Motherhood Out Loud,” are also on sale now, starting at $27.

For more information about “A Night of One Acts,” SSCC Theatre Company, and season tickets, please visit www.sscctheatre.com.