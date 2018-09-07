Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 4

Nicholas D. Hart, 30, 1224 S. Hinde St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant – failure to comply, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason K. Bice, 47, last known address 225 N. Fayette St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Sept. 3

Tyler C. Havens, 26, 1022 Briar Ave., possession of drug abuse instruments.

Sheri M. Moore, 44, 422 Grove Ave., possession of drug abuse instruments.

Kayla S. Valentine, 25, 422 Grove Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of Schedule III drug.

Juan D. Mendoza-Galvan, 20, Medway, Ohio, speed 51/35.

Mike S. Penwell, 44, 206 Florence St., domestic violence, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Miranda J. Hester, 30, at large in Washington C.H., Hillsboro Police Department bench warrant.

Maria E. Griggs, 42, 488 Rowe Ging Road, warrant for domestic violence.

Sept. 2

Thomas M. Tullius, 64, 400 N. Glenn Ave., expired registration.

Justin J. Harr, 46, 1124 Yeoman St., possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samuel J. Higman, 50, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Phillip R. Voss, 31, Cincinnati, no operator’s license.

Jeffrey Caulley, 40, 519 Fifth St., no operator’s license.