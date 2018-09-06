Gas line punctured on W. Elm

The Washington C.H. Fire Department blocked off part of West Elm Street Thursday afternoon after a gas line underneath the street was inadvertently punctured by Vectren.

Shortly after 12 p.m., crews with the energy company were checking for a gas leak and during the process, they drilled into the gas line, causing a leak that emitted a strong odor, according to authorities.

“We blocked off part of West Elm near South Hinde Street,” said Washington Fire Department Chief Tom Youtz. “Vectren was able to pinch that line. We checked the house on the corner in case we needed to evacuate them, but nobody was home. It all dissipated pretty quickly and there was no real problem.”

The gas leak was contained and the line was repaired shortly after 1 p.m. The street was then reopened.

“We closed off the street as a precaution,” Youtz said. “You don’t want to take any chances in a situation like that.”

The Washington Police Department and Fayette County Life Squad also responded to the scene.

The Washington Fire Department blocked off part of West Elm Street near South Hinde Street Thursday afternoon after a gas line was punctured.

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

