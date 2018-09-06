WHS Class of 1951 holds 67th reunion

The Washington High School class of 1951 celebrated its 67th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 11 at the Fellowship Hall in Staunton.

Thirty people signed in around 12:30 p.m. and received their name tags. Members were received by class president Sharon Vincent. When everyone had arrived, the master of ceremonies Dick Hughes welcomed them and asked them to be seated.

When the meal was ready, Vincent gave the invocation. The delicious meal was prepared by caterer Sarah Matthews.

We were celebrating their 85th birthdays along with the reunion. A Paul Newman cake was waiting with candles to be lighted by Jodi Kirk and Wilma Manning since it was their birthday month. When the musical birthday card was opened it played the “Happy Birthday” song and they all sang along with it.

Hughes entertained the crowd with witty sayings and also information about classmates who were unable to attend. He prepared a pamphlet, which included all the names of the deceased classmates along with messages received from ones who were unable to attend due to previous commitments and travel limitations. Also several new addresses were provided. The group ended with a prayer and thanked the good Lord that they were able to attend, and asked blessings for those that were absent.

The group gathered together to have their picture taken and then went outside to light Fourth of July sparklers, and to throw tiny pop bombs on the ground to celebrate birthdays and the reunion.

Decorations for the reunion are always blue and white, which are the class colors, along with a vase of the American beauty rose, their class flower, on the speaker’s table. White tablecloths covered each table with a wide decorative blue ribbon running down the middle. Silver streamers with lighted blue and red stars covered the top of the ribbon. Blue ceramic lions were on each table. There was also lighted blue paper lanterns hung above each table.

The group always has photos of the previous reunions on a side table, along with articles from the “Remember When” pamphlets for the year 1933 and 1951. The yearbook and graduation certificate were also on the table.

The Washington High School class of 1951 held their reunion last month. Pictured (L to R): Front row: Ethel Jett, Ann Thompson, June Hughes, Louise VanMeter and Juanita Phillips. Second row: Mary Holley, Eleanor Howard, Wilma Manning, Shirley Stackhouse, Rozella McArther and Harold Roberts. Third row: Dick Hughes, Rhoda Gilmore, Linda Highfield, Nancy Eckle, Jane Merritt, Sharon Vincent and Ann Blake. Fourth row: Clinton Gilmore, Bob Highfield, Jodi Kirk, Norman Merritt, Sue Watts, Esther Johnson, and Barbara White. Fifth row: Bill Holley, Harold Thompson, David Sheidler and Larry Johnson. Not pictured but attending was Ruby Schiller. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_img059.jpg