Still time to register for Scarecrow 5K

Debbie Bryant, United Way of Fayette County president, is reminding the community that there is still time to register for the 2018 United Way Scarecrow 5K.

The United Way of Fayette County will host the 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, Sept. 15 during the Scarecrow Festival, which will be held Sept. 14-16. The event will take place in downtown Washington Court House at 9 a.m. with registration beginning at 8 a.m.

“This is our third-annual event and we hope to see many of you walking/running and enjoying the morning with us,” Bryant said. “One of our initiatives is the health of our residents here in Fayette County. A 5K walk/run seems like the perfect fit to raise funds and promote wellness at the same time. Some people will run, most will walk and enjoy the bike path along with their friends and family. Get a group together and walk as a church group, youth organization or just your friends and family. This is just one of the ways The United Way of Fayette County raises funds in order to fund the programs and services here in Fayette County that benefit the residents of our county. All the funds stay right here. We will help fund 28 programs in 2019, and we need your help. Come out and join us for a great morning walk/run for a great cause.”

The run/walk will begin at the intersection of Court and Main streets, and according to Bryant, all participants will receive a finisher’s medal, t-shirt and swag bag, with awards to be given out for first, second and third place finishers, both male and female. Registration for the event is $25 pre-registration or $30 on the day of registration.

Additionally — as previously reported — Jonalee White and The Late Nite Drivers, featuring Shane Runion, will take to the stage Saturday as the opening acts at the 2018 Scarecrow Festival in downtown Washington Court House.

With over 150,000 spins at country radio, White has had five Top 40 singles from her eOne Entertainment distributed sophomore album, “Sugar,” via Lick Records. Along with the CMT debut of her music video, “Naked As Fools,” she has acquired a significant fan base, performing with such artists as Dierks Bentley, Charlie Daniels and Taylor Swift all over the US, according to her bio.

These acts are opening for the headliner, country music star John Michael Montgomery.

Since the days when “Life’s A Dance” turned Montgomery from an unknown artist into a national star, the Kentucky-born artists’s rich baritone has carried that most important of assets — believability.

Montgomery, who has sold over 16 million albums and has had 15 number one singles, is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15.

For more information about the Scarecrow 5K call the United Way at (740) 335-8932.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

The Finisher’s Medal https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_7994319_ARTPROOF2_050418_JL-1.jpg The Finisher’s Medal Jonalee White https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_Jonalee-White.jpg Jonalee White John Michael Montgomery https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_Montgomery.jpg John Michael Montgomery Shane Runion https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_Shane-Runion.jpg Shane Runion