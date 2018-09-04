One injured in rollover accident Tuesday

A 65-year-old man was injured Tuesday in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. 35 East near the US 22/62 exit in Union Township.

At around 12:05 p.m., a 2014 Audi A6, driven by Jay D. Justice, of Springfield, Ill., was heading east on U.S. 35 when Justice lost control of the vehicle, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. It is believed that Justice suffered a medical issue when he lost control.

The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway into the ditch and struck a storm drain and embankment before overturning and coming to rest.

Justice was transported by Fayette County EMS to Fayette County Memorial Hospital, and was then transported via medical helicopter to a Columbus-area hospital for further treatment, according to Stanforth. The vehicle sustained disabling damage in the crash and was towed from the scene.

Members of the Sheriff’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit were called to the scene to investigate the crash. Also assisting at the scene were members of the Washington Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Rescue Unit.

Ohio Department of Transportation personnel provided assistance in detouring traffic while the crash was being investigated.

