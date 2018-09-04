Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 29

John W. Blair, 39, at large, criminal trespassing.

Dwayne Fox Jr., 19, at large, criminal trespassing.

Jeremy A. Wright, 19, at large, criminal trespassing.

Celina K. Harris, 19, 930 E. Market Street, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Travell M. Lyles, 38, Dayton, menacing.

Dustin H. Kinder, 20, 678 Robinson Road Lot 20, violation of protection order, failure to comply with order from police, speed 103/70, no operator’s license, stop sign violation and marked lane violation.

Aug. 30

James M. Evans, 35, Leesburg, bench warrant failure to comply.

Ashley D. Caldwell, 27, 893 Linden Ave., backing without safety.

David Alderman, 21, 611 Sycamore St., FCSO warrant.

Durant Peters, 40, 613 Sycamore St., FCSO warrant, possession of drugs.

Nicholas E. Hatfield, 3990 U.S. 22, no operator’s license.

Aug. 31

Dennis Thompson, 57, 1971 Beacon St., physical control violation.

James E. Riley II, 19, 350 Third St., assault.

Alex A. Luikart, 25, 1017 Columbus Ave., domestic violence by threats.

Maretta K. Alden, 63, Sabina, no operators license.

Daniel G. Speakman, 23, Portsmouth, speed, no seat belt violation, no operator’s license.

Chad A. Johnson, 43, 310 N. Hinde St., disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstructing official business.

A 16-year-old, theft.

Shane J. Pitts, 46, Hillsboro, drug paraphernalia, CCW.

Nathaniel M. Self, 33, 94 Jamison Road Lot 104, disorderly conduct.

Sept. 1

Patrick J. Wilson, 25, LKA 236 Kennedy Ave., robbery.

Ashley N. Grooves, 32, 1202 Gregg St., speed.

Damon L. Green, 61, 1400 Grace St., Apt. C, speed, license forfeiture, fictitious registration.

A 17-year-old, failure to yield at stop sign.

Rondie N. Tyree, 32, 717 Peddicord Ave., bench warrant failure to comply (three times), bench warrant with the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas (two times), and bench warrant grand jury indictment.