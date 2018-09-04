9/11 remembrance ceremony set

Fayette County will take a moment to remember the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with a remembrance ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018.

The Fayette County Veterans Service Commission, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Washington C.H. Police Department, Fayette County EMS, Washington C.H. Fire/Rescue, Fayette County EMA, City of Washington Court House, and the Fayette County Commissioners are working together, planning a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony for 2018.

A brief service will be held at the gazebo, located on the courthouse lawn near the sheriff’s office on Tuesday, Sept. 11 beginning at 9 a.m.

Currently — according to Melissa Havens, director of the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) — the plan is to continue this small ceremony each year in remembrance of the tragic events from that day. Then every five years a longer, more involved ceremony will take place.

“The significant events that occurred on September 11, 2001 changed the way every person working in the field of emergency response does their respective job,” Havens said on Tuesday. “Every year on that day, these folks remember what happened, and it is very personal to them. It also changed the way a lot of people viewed things like personal security, family, and the unexpected. On this day, we are offering an opportunity for everyone to come together for a few minutes of their busy day to reflect on the events from September 11, and offer a moment of silence as a united group here in Fayette County, showing the victims’ families and the survivors of that day that they are not alone. Also, we are showing support for the efforts of the emergency response agencies in their effort to combat terrorism and keep us all safe locally, as well as nationally. If you can attend, please do so. These folks need our support now more than ever.”

For more information about this event contact Havens at (740) 335-8264.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

