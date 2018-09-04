Adena partners with YUSA, opens workplace clinic

Adena Health System has opened its second workplace clinic on the grounds of an area employer, recently celebrating the grand opening of the Adena clinic at YUSA Corporation in Washington Court House.

Investing in the health of its workforce, and to manage their overall health care costs, a growing number of employers, like YUSA, are joining forces with hospitals and health systems to provide on-site care for ill or injured workers, according to a press release from Adena Health. YUSA is a Japanese-owned company that makes auto parts, and has a workforce of 451 company employees and 83 contracted employees.

“We’re really excited about working with YUSA to offer primary care services and being on-site for the initial care of injured workers,” said Adena’s Vice President of System Network Development Steve Keating. “Larger employers want on-site clinics with quick, walk-in access to primary care for their workforce at a lower cost. It helps them control their costs related to primary care, and gives us the opportunity to provide services like wellness coaching and chronic disease management.”

Adena’s clinic at YUSA will be open and staffed weekdays during regular business hours. In addition to providing primary care services to YUSA workers, their dependents – including children 8-years-old and up – will also be seen at the clinic. The clinic staff will offer initial visit care when a worker becomes injured on the job, referring the patient to Adena’s Occupational Health Department for further care and rehabilitation.

Adena’s first on-site workplace clinic opened about seven years ago at Fluor BWXT in Piketon (Pike County). That facility has served as a model of success in Adena’s venture into workplace health care, according to the press release. Adena’s Outreach and Occupational Health team plans to continue to expand on-site care services in the future.

YUSA and Adena leaders and staff join to officially open the new on-site clinic at YUSA. From left to right, Heather Williams; Gene Rau; Randy Taylor; Duane Shipley; Brice Graham; CEO/ President YUSA Mitch Minamibata; Tiffany Castor; Dr. Ross; Rhonda Hassman; Beth Blair; Adena President/ CEO Jeff Graham; Steve Keating. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/09/web1_YUSA-Adena-Clinic-Ribbon-Cutting.jpg YUSA and Adena leaders and staff join to officially open the new on-site clinic at YUSA. From left to right, Heather Williams; Gene Rau; Randy Taylor; Duane Shipley; Brice Graham; CEO/ President YUSA Mitch Minamibata; Tiffany Castor; Dr. Ross; Rhonda Hassman; Beth Blair; Adena President/ CEO Jeff Graham; Steve Keating.