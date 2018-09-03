Page named 50th Eagle Scout

We celebrate 50th birthdays. We celebrate 50th anniversaries. We celebrate 50 years in business. There are other milestone 50s to be celebrated, for instance celebrating the 50th Fayette County Boy Scout to have earned the designation of Eagle Scout.

That honor was recently bestowed on Miami Trace High School graduate Dylan Page. According to Page’s Scout leader, John Pickelheimer, “Only one in every four scouts earns the honor.”

Eagle Scout is the highest rank a Boy Scout may attain. There are many famous men through history who have achieved this honor. Astronaut Neil Armstrong, Mr. James Baker, Press Secretary to President Ronald Reagan, and film director Steven Spielberg, to name just three. Since 1912, more than two million Boy Scouts have earned the Eagle Scout rank.

There are rigorous requirements that must be achieved before a Scout can be awarded this honor. Potential Eagle Scouts must have earned at least 21 merit badges and need to have completed a community service project.

Dylan’s project was to make the brick walkway at the entrance of the Fayette County Museum safer for visitors. The bricks were uneven, making the walk to the front door potentially dangerous to visitors. After many hours of digging up the original bricks and re-laying them in an historic, Victorian pattern, the museum now has a safe and beautiful new entrance. The trustees of the museum have expressed great pleasure with the completed project.

Earlier this summer, the trustees for the Historical Society held a dedication ceremony for a permanent marker denoting the efforts of Page, not only in choosing the museum walkway as his community project, but also to commemorate his achievement on becoming an Eagle Scout.

From left to right, Caleb Wilt, Jake Pickelheimer, Dan Bishop, Joshua Pickelheimer, Joey Pickelheimer, Jim Wilt, Dylan Page, Nate Horton, Larry Bishop and Dave Bunch.