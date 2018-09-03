WCH man charged with robbery

A Washington Court House man was charged with robbery through “force or threat of force” following an altercation with his girlfriend, according to the Washington Police Department.

According to reports, on Saturday, patrolman Mathew Ellis responded to 320 Gregg St. in reference to an active fight complaint. Upon arrival, Ellis said in his report he made contact with the victim, who advised she and her boyfriend, Patrick J. Wilson (defendant), were arguing with each other.

“(Victim) stated they were in the back yard of 320 Gregg St. when the defendant grabbed (the victim) by the throat and dragged her to the rear of the yard,” Ellis wrote in his report. “(The victim) advised that she tried to push the defendant, pull his hair, and hit him in attempts to get him to stop. After being dragged to the rear of the property, the defendant slammed (the victim) on the ground. The defendant then struck (the victim) in the stomach area with his fist.”

According to the report, Wilson then stole the victim’s cell phone and keys to her vehicle that was parked at the front of the residence, and started to walk off. The victim advised Ellis that when he heard that the resident had called law enforcement, Wilson ran from the area.

Three witnesses assisted on the scene during the investigation, according to Ellis. The first used her cell phone to call the victim’s phone in the presence of Ellis. The witness made contact with Wilson, who said he wanted to retrieve his property from the vehicle, and the victim would get her phone and vehicle key returned. Wilson, according to the report, also said if police were present he would not show up.

A second witness is a neighbor who has a home security camera system installed, and was able to capture some of the incident. On video, Ellis wrote that he observed a male, who he identified later as Wilson, and the victim at the rear yard of the residence.

“I observed the defendant grab (the victim) and pull her close to him and then start to drag (the victim) to the rear of the property,” Ellis said in the report. “The defendant does slam (the victim) to the ground.”

The final witness, it says in the report, went to the rear of the yard where the defendant and the victim were located, and begins to yell at Wilson, according to the report. Wilson then reportedly starts to walk away and the victim can be heard yelling at him to give her the cell phone and keys.

A written statement was obtained from the victim as well as the video from the incident. A warrant for robbery was filed against Wilson.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

