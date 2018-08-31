Begin Labor Day weekend at the Farmers’ Market

Saturday of this Labor Day weekend should prove to be an excellent day for strolling the Fayette County Farmers’ Market and visiting with vendors and old and new friends. The market is full this time of year with beloved cook-out and picnic foods— meats, vegetables and fruits.

You are sure to find something for everyone in your family, young and old, and for the pickiest of eaters. There will also be several special activities for children. Stop by the information booth/Kids Activity Center to make a BUCKEYE CHARM/ZIPPER PULL, with a real buckeye (nut)! Children will also receive information on the state tree, the Buckeye.

Celebrate and thank those who do the work of farming and feeding, as well as other laborers, and take pride in what makes your community and the state special.

The market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H. SNAP EBT food benefit cards, Senior Farm Market coupons and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for produce receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) for additional fruits and vegetables. So,”buy one, get one” for fruit and vegetables, up to $20 EVERY market day.

All first responders (police, EMTs and firefighters), teachers, medical providers and Farm Bureau members may pick up $5 coupons during the first two market weeks of each month. These coupons may be used to make farm market purchases anytime during the season.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up for the Saturday Market. Other vendors may participate as well.

King Farms (Jeff & Sandi King): Green beans, vine ripe tomatoes, melons, new potatoes, cucumbers, watermelon.

Margaret’s Memories (Sharon Fulkerson): Hand made kitchen towels and cloth sets, crochet necklaces, scarves, baby blankets, bibs, doilies, felted purses and more.

Nidays Microgreens (Victor Niday): Micro-greens

Persinger Cottage Foods (David Persinger and Julie Mosny): Jam Man: jams, jellies, peach butter. New this week: seedless blackberry jam, red raspberry jelly, and 6 jams with no added sugar: triple berry, strawberry, and blueberry, black raspberry, rhubarb and strawberry rhubarb. And a very limited supply of elderberry jelly. Pie Lady: Assorted fruit pies, Buns Bars, cini mini’s, banana cake, pumpkin cookies, cinnamon rolls, pecan sticky buns, honey and comb honey.

Wood Designed by DW (Debbie Welch): Wood crafts: decorative bird houses, wooden totes, patriotic & wooden Ohio signs, pigs, cows, chickens. Hand made crocheted dishtowels, clothes, potholders, pocket books and baby booties. Special orders welcome.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer): Artisan breads, whole wheat brownie tarts, and bran muffin tops.

By Thy Hand (Mark and Lori Chrisman): Angel food cakes, specialty breads, pies, cookies, dip mixes.

Chilcote Farm (Bruce & Marlene Chilcote): Honey, chocolate sheet cake, cookies, brownies, brown sugar sheet cake.

Engedi (Beth Day, Alana Walters, Janet Bick): Assorted home baked goods (cinnamon rolls, bread, yeast rolls, cookies, pies, brownies, cobblers, whoopie pies, small specialty bread) and a special children’s activity.

Forgotten Way Organic Farm (Cathy Ludi): Therapeutic grade essential oils, wooden signs, homemade soap, vanilla, balms, dry shampoos, and foot soaks.

Jones Farm Fresh Produce (Jon & Taylor Jones): Peaches, sweet corn, green beans, onions, tomatoes (cherry and slicing), peppers, squash, garlic, potatoes (red and blue), pork chops, jalapeño brats, sausage patties, bulk sausage, ground pork, chicken patties, chorizo chicken brats, wings, hamburger patties, ground hamburger and brown eggs.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_FarmersMarket-4.jpg