High-speed chase ends in Fayette Co.

A female suspect was taken into custody Thursday after a high-speed pursuit that led authorities up U.S. Route 62 from Leesburg to Staunton in Fayette County.

A dispatcher with the Highland County Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit reached high speeds and ended with one suspect in custody. The suspect was not identified.

Scanner traffic indicated law enforcement in Madison County confirmed a vehicle involved in the pursuit was stolen and the driver had a warrant.

The dispatcher said the chase ended near Staunton, which is located on U.S. Route 62 near Washington Court House.

Law enforcement officials referred media inquiries to Leesburg Police Chief Shane Nolley.

Nolley did not immediately return a call for comment Thursday.

Online jail records Thursday afternoon did not show suspects in custody with related charges.

No further information was immediately available.

