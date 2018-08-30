Blue Lions to hold BBQ Bash

To kick off the season, Blue Lion Athletic Boosters are hosting a BBQ Bash before this week’s home football game.

From 5 to 7:30 p.m., BLAB’s tailgate will feature a multitude of traditional game day items.

Smokin Joe’s will be catering the event, consisting of pulled pork sandwiches, brats, hot dogs, mac’n’cheese, green beans, cole slaw, dessert, and drinks. In addition to the meal, the tailgate will feature cornhole and music, as well as Blue Lion face painting, provided by the WHS Art Club.

Presale tickets are available from any fall student-athlete, or may be purchased at Washington High School for $10. You may also pay for your meal at the event for $12. All proceeds will directly benefit the students of Blue Lion Athletics.

The fundraising tailgate will serve as a pregame part for the Senior Night game against the Circleville Tigers. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

