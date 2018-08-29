Village of New Holland to celebrate 200 years

New Holland will celebrate 200 years as a village this Saturday with the “Bicentennial Celebration.”

Organized by the bicentennial committee chairperson, Amy Weaver-Hupp, the celebration will begin at 10 a.m. with a variety of attractions designed for the whole family throughout the day until 8 p.m. One such attraction is The Dragin’ Angels “Cruse-in,” which will begin with registration at 11 a.m. Organizers encourage the community to join them for the opening ceremony at noon and for closing remarks at 7 p.m.

“We have free pony rides through High Wind Farms,” Weaver-Hupp said Wednesday afternoon. “We have a bounce house through the Masonic Temple. They are donating the funds for that. We have free cotton candy through Milton Bank. Additionally, Spokes for Folks will have kids’ games. The event is geared around our kids because they are our future. In 50 years, when we could have something else, I hope they learn something from our 200th and hopefully that will encourage them to celebrate.”

Weaver-Hupp said various music groups will perform live for the patrons to the event. Dynamic Mention will be performing at 3:30 p.m. and Dave Huffman will perform with the Bluegrass Ramblers from 4 until 8 p.m.

Also during the event, three New Holland residents over the age of 100 will be honored: Esther Zellers, Anna Mae Conrad and Virginia Landman. Finally, the village will be organizing a time capsule that will be buried near the cemetery. Weaver-Hupp encourages residents with New Holland memorabilia — new or old — to bring them a small item that could fit in the capsule.

“Dad can do stuff, mom can do stuff, kids can do stuff,” Weaver-Hupp said. “We hope the community can put aside what has happened in the village, come celebrate and let us be a community again.”

The New Holland Bicentennial Celebration will conclude with a fireworks display in the park at 10 p.m.

The information in this article was provided by Susan Root and Amy Weaver-Hupp.

