Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Aug. 28

Criminal Trespass/Drug Abuse/ Drug Abuse Instruments/ Drug Paraphernalia: At 9:03 a.m., officers responded to a complaint of two males inside a garage without permission at an address in the 800 block of Broadway St. the males fled the area prior to officers’ arrival but were later located. The males identified as Kenneth L. Hatfield and Austin R. Defisher were arrested for criminal trespass. During their arrest, drugs, drug abuse instruments, and drug paraphernalia were located. Each male was charged accordingly.

Drug Abuse Instruments/ Drug Paraphernalia: At 1:38p.m., officers were checking a complaint of possible drug use in a vehicle of the lot of McDonald’s on S. Elm St. While on contact with the occupants of the vehicle, drug-related items were located. Ashley D. Watson was arrested for possession of drug abuse instruments and Jonathan N. Stevens was arrested for possessing drug paraphernalia.

Obstructing Official Business/ Resist Arrest/ Drug Paraphernalia: At 1:48p.m., officers were called to Save-a-Lot on a possible shoplifting complaint, officers located the involved male in the area and he fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit the male identified as Christian P. Ruth was taken into custody. Ruth was found to have an active warrant for his arrest and was additionally charged with the listed offenses.

Burglary: at 8:27p.m., Douglas Hyer reported that an unknown person attempted to gain entry into his residence through a first floor window.

Burglary:At 9:32p.m., John McWilliams reported that an unknown male gained entry into his residence and removed property.

Breaking & Entering: At 9:46p.m., Jacob Hays reported that an unknown person gained entry into his detached garage and removed a blue Huffy Bandit bicycle.

Aug. 27

Criminal Damaging: At 5:08p.m., Alexander Luikart reported that his brother Aaron Luikart intentionally damaged his bicycle. Charges were filed.

Larceny: At 6:11p.m., Heather Gordon of 406 Sixth Street reported someone had removed her prescription of Percocet from her home.

Domestic Violence:At 11:27p.m., officer responding to a domestic dispute at 535 Columbus Avenue found Luke Walden had assaulted the mother of his children Kourtney Rowland. Charges were filed.

Aug. 26

Criminal Damaging: At 10:21p.m., Joshua Ames reported that someone slashed all four tires on his vehicle while it was parked on the lot of the Glenview apartments.

Aug. 25

Domestic Violence: At 3:57p.m., Miranda Jo Hester reported that during a verbal argument she was physically assaulted by a household or family member. Michael S. Penwell was arrested for the offense.

Aug. 24

Assault/ Drug Abuse/ Drug Paraphernalia: At 1:19p.m., Melissa K. Wilson reported that a known male physically assaulted her while at a residence in the 100 block of E. Temple St. The male identified as John A. Kingery was located and arrested for assault. During his arrest, he was found in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Kingery was additionally charged.

Aug. 23

Domestic Violence: 2:38p.m., Jeanette M. Baker reported that she was physically assaulted by a household or family member. James D. Pettiford was arrested for the offense.

Violating a Protection Order: At 11:11p.m., Hailey L. Zimmerman reported that a male who she has a protection order against has contacted her several times over the phone, in violation of the order. Mather G. Campbell was arrested for the offense.

Aug. 22

Domestic Violence: At 3:43a.m., Carol Forsythe reported that she was physically assaulted by a household or family member. Brittany A. Myers was arrested for the offense.

Breaking & Entering: at 2:33p.m., Kirby Merritt reported that unknown person(s) forced entry into a shed at the rear of his residence and removed property.

Theft: At 4:02p.m., an employee of Dollar General reported that an unknown male removed merchandise from the store without paying for the items.

Theft: At 4:53p.m., an employee of Duncan’s Express Mart reported that an unknown female concealed merchandise and departed the store without paying for the item.

Aug. 21

Theft: At 8:52p.m, an employee of Dollar General reported that an unknown male removed merchandise from the store without paying for the item.

Aug. 20

Disorderly Conduct: At 9:47p.m., officers responding to a call of a suspicious male found Nathaniel Self intoxicated on an unknown substance and acting erratically. Charges were filed.