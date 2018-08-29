Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 28

Franklin Lucas, 64, Greenfield, speed 45/25.

Dennis R. Stodgel, 48, Bloomingburg, speed 46/25, no operator’s license.

Megan M. Jackson, 23, 746 Leslie Tr., speed 40/25.

Lindsay B. Williams, 30, 221 Gardner Court, speed 40/25.

Klay F. Krick, 21, 3225 Worthington Road, speed 66/35.

Christopher L. Parrish, 34, 328 Jamison Road, failure to yield at stop sign.

Cassie J. Earley, 32, 550 Damon Dr., speed.

Kenneth L. Hatfield III, 24, 708 E. Market St., possession of paraphernalia, possession of a drug abuse instrument, criminal trespassing, possession of meth.

Austin R. Defisher, 23, at large, criminal trespassing, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia a misdemeanor.

Joshua D. Ely, 34, 225 W. Kennedy Ave., disorderly conduct.

Shelby Travis, 27, 225 W. Kennedy Ave., disorderly conduct.

Jonathan N. Stevens, 36, Sabina, drug paraphernalia.

Ashley D. Watson, 31, at large, drug abuse instrument.

Christian P. Ruth, 33, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear, obstructing, resisting, drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 27

Luke Walden, 23, 514 E. Paint St., domestic.

Hope M. Lemmings, 42, 678 Robinson Road Lot 20, Chillicothe PD bench warrant, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacob M. Morgan, 22, Bloomingburg, speed 70/35.

Zachariah L. Saxour, 35, Frankfort, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office indictment.

Robert L. Coil, 20, 888 Leslie Trace, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Aaron M. L. Luikhart, 26, 1017 Columbus Ave., criminal damaging.

An 8-year-old, unruly.

Brandon S. Leisure, 18, 1717 Sunset Drive, squealing tires, amplified sound.

Laura Jones, 32, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Aug. 26

Hilliary Vernon, 24, 2011 Heritage Drive Apt 9, obey court orders.

Zachary Tackett, 29, Wilmington, disorderly conduct.

Selena Camp, 57, 316 E. Court St., failure to appear.

Brian A. Wilson, 29, 879 Potomac Cir., red light violation.

James A. Saxour, 420 Forest St., bench warrant – failure to comply (two times).

Roxanna Mann, 49, 2147 Jenny Lane, no operator’s license.

Aug. 25

Samantha J. Snively, 22, 224 Highland Ave., domestic violence.

Amber R. Finch, 27, 238 W. Ohio Ave., domestic violence.

Phillip R. Gaines Jr, 29, Columbus, disorderly conduct.

Miranda J. Hester, 30, Greenfield, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Michael S. Penwell, 44, 801 John St., domestic violence.

Michael S. Wagner, 35, 904 John St., disorderly conduct.

A 17-year-old, Greenfield, marked lane violation.

Aug. 24

Jamie L. Johnson, 34, 827 Pink Oak Pl., drug abuse instrument.

Nathaniel M. Self, 33, 94 Jamison Road Lot 14, disorderly conduct.

Stephen J. Pitts, 34, 234 Kennedy Ave., Ross County bench warrant – failure to appear, no operator’s license.

Kenneth S. Mitchell, 47, 318 Eastern Ave., red light violation.

Dustin A. Morris, 29, at large, no lights on bike.

Crystal L. Carey, 33, 411 Eastern Ave., expired registration, drug paraphernalia.

Jamaal C. Robinson, 36, 919 Pam Dr., Xenia PD warrant, open container.

Desiraee M. Miller, 21, 1131 Grace St., probation violation.

Robert Gorman, 51, Greenfield, parole violation APA, possible drug abuse instrument.

John A. Kingery, 39, at large, assault, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.

Tiffany R. Lawrence, 29, 514 Peabody Ave., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Cheri L. Bobst, 57, 856 Ghormley Road, speed.

Jame L. Johnson, 34, 827 Pin Oak Pl., bench warrant failure to appear.

Aug. 23

Patricia R. Hughes, 19, 110 W. Elm St., domestic violence.

James D. Pettiford, 26, 628 E. Temple St., domestic violence.

Matthew Campbell, 20, violation of protection order.

Aug. 22

Matthew Haycook, 45, 2145 Jenny Lane, disorderly by intoxication.

Brittany A. N. Myers, 27, 107 W. Ohio Ave., domestic violence.

Dana E. Feazell, 47, LKA 9777 Washington-New Martinsburg Road, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Yosuke Uchiyama, 27, 1525 Greensview Lane, right of way turning left.

James A. Frisbie, 57, 821 John St., child restraint.

Aug. 21

Katlyn A. Sheehon, 22, 718 Church St., failure to stop for bus.

Whitney K. Delong, 30, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply, obstructing.

Joshua E. Leach, 22, 517 Third St., receiving stolen property.

Aug. 20

Michael K. Pollock, 34, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Robert A. Jackson Sr., 59, Frankfort, no operator’s license.

Joshua R. Hix, 23, 1104 Solid Rock Blvd. Apt. 12, speed 41/25.

Virginia K. Knox, 39, 820 Highland Ave. 4B, no operator’s license.

Sloan E. Nichols, 27, 3554 U.S. 22 Apt. 5B, speed.

Dean C. Calderon, 66, 7020 Merchant Luttrell Rd., expired registration.

Nathaniel Self, 33, at large, disorderly by intoxication.

A 14-year-old, theft.