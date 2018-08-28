WFD to raise money for MDA

The Washington C.H. Fire Department, with help from “Team X-Man,” will hold another “Fill the Boot” fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Team X-Man, organized by Wayne Turner and his wife, is a local family who has been working for years to raise money in an attempt to find a cure for muscular dystrophy (MD). Turner’s grandson, Xavier Swiger, a 9-year-old Miami Trace student, has been suffering from MD for several years, and Turner said Xavier travels regularly to Children’s Hospital. It was because of him that the family decided to form team “X-Man” to support not only Xavier, but all children suffering from MD.

In conjunction with these efforts, the Washington Fire Department over the last few years has opened the doors of the fire house to raise money for MDA. On Monday, Sept. 3 they will continue this support and encourage the community to stop by and drop off a donation between 1 and 4 p.m. at 215 E. Market St. Turner said they will be giving away bottled water and Roosters coupons during the event.

In the past years, Turner and the firefighters help those who wish to donate by allowing them to drive-through and drop off a donation without ever leaving their vehicle. Members of the fire department and Team X-Man will be at the event collecting donations no matter the weather. Checks are allowed and can be made out to MDA or Muscular Dystrophy. If anyone is unsure of where they are going, Turner said their vehicle, a yellow Jeep with the Team X-Man logo on it, will be at the event.

“Since our inception in 2014, we have donated over $20,000 to MDA,” Turner said. “Last year, thanks to the support from Fayette County, we raised $8,077.19. This year we are hoping to break $10,000. Most of the donated money goes to pay for a week-long camp in June each year. The camp is for young kids with MD, 18 and under, and each will have one on one time with a counselor for a week. Cost of the camp is $2,000 per kid at no cost to the families. Then money left over goes to research to find a cure.”

For more information or to make a donation any time of the year, call Turner at (740) 606-9999 and leave a message if needed.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

