Strong support continues for Coby Seyfang

At Monday’s school board meeting, Miami Trace High School Principal Rob Enochs — as well as other district administrators — spoke about Coby Seyfang, a MTHS senior who was involved in a serious car accident.

Enochs — who was attending the Monday board meeting with other members of the Miami Trace administration team — gave a brief update on Coby. He said members of the high school have been to see Coby throughout the weekend at the hospital since the accident and have continued to show his family support during this difficult time.

“So Friday morning we figured would be a little rough,” Enochs said following the meeting. “We put some things in place to give students support who may have needed it. What we found out generally speaking when these things happen, the kids want to do something. So they went about preparing a prayer vigil that they organized following the football game. That seemed to be something to allow the kids time to think about what happened and support the family and each other. It was neat and helped them understand a little better. We have continued to express to his family that we are here for them, the entire school community is. I think right now they are thankful for what everyone is doing. Whether that be coming to see him or just pray. They have been through a lot and we have just tried to reach out and tell them we are here for them and are ready to help.”

According to reports, a 2007 Honda Civic, driven by Jacob (aka Coby) E. Seyfang, of Leesburg, was heading south on Washington-New Martinsburg Road at around 8:15 p.m. last Thursday when he went off the left side of the roadway before crashing into a tree, said Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

Following the impact, the vehicle continued across the roadway and off the right side before coming to rest.

Seyfang was trapped inside his vehicle before being extricated by members of the Concord-Green Township Fire Department, Stanforth said. He was treated at the scene by members of Fayette County EMS and subsequently airlifted from the scene by MedFlight to Grant Medical Center in Columbus for further treatment.

Updates continued on Facebook from Coby’s mother — Heather — who wrote on her page Monday morning. In the update, she wrote the nurse for Coby said the pressure on his brain has stayed steady, he has had good neural responses, including reacting to pain by opening his eyes and moving his arm, and his breathing is still good. She concluded by saying “Your prayers are working!! We feel them!! Please keep praying for him!!”

Since the accident, the outpouring of support on both social media and at the high school have been incredible. Using “#COBYSTRONG,” community members have shared updates on his health online, and have expressed their support and prayers for Coby and his family.

“(Assistant Superintendent) Mrs. (Kim) Pittser and I visited on Friday, and several of our administrators visited over the weekend,” Miami Trace Superintendent David Lewis said following the board meeting Monday. “It sounds like he is turning the corner, which is very positive. So we continue to say our prayers for Coby and his family. It sounds like things are trending in the right direction, so we are very thankful for that.”

Stay with the Record-Herald for more updates on the Miami Trace Local Schools Board of Education.

Coby Seyfang at his recent game against Circleville for the Miami Trace soccer team. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_Coby-Syefang-vs-Circleville-8-21-2018.jpg Coby Seyfang at his recent game against Circleville for the Miami Trace soccer team.