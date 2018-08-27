Local man indicted on rape charge

A 49-year-old local kickboxing gym owner has been indicted by a Fayette County grand jury on a first-degree felony rape charge.

Richard Ray Rodgers, of 180 Jasper Coil Road, is scheduled to be arraigned this week in Fayette County Common Pleas Court. Rodgers is listed as the owner of Freestyle Grappling and Fitness in Jeffersonville.

On April 20, Rodgers allegedly raped a 34-year-old woman at a Jasper Coil Road residence, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, Aug. 25, deputies served Rodgers with an indictment and arrested him at his home. He is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Rodgers “did engage in sexual conduct with (the victim), when the Defendant purposely compelled (the victim) to submit by force or threat of force,” the indictment reads.

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

