Man released from FCMH following accident

On Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., two cars were involved in an accident at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Countryside Drive in Washington C.H. One driver, Yosuke Uchiyama, was injured and taken to Fayette County Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and later released.

The other driver, Robin Beekman, did not report any injuries.

According to the traffic crash report filed by Washington Police Department officer Ricky Musser, Uchiyama, 27, of 1525 Greensview Lane, was turning left from Countryside Drive onto Highland Avenue when he was struck by a car driven by Robin Beekman. Uchiyama was cited for turning left when he did not have the right of way.

In addition to the Washington Court House Police Department, Fayette County EMS and the Washington Court House Fire Department responded to the scene.

The cars involved in the accident were a Honda Civic and a Chevrolet Traverse. Both drivers were insured, according to reports.

By Megan Neary mneary@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Megan Neary at 614-440-9124 or @MeganNeary2

