ODOT updates local road projects

The Fayette County branch of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) recently provided updates on several projects that could impact drivers in the area.

Starting on Monday, Aug. 27, State Route 41 will be closed for culvert replacements. The state highway will be closed between I-71 and Parrott Station Road. Currently a detour is in place that will take drivers from State Route 41 to U.S. Route 62, to State Route 38 to I-71, to return to State Route 41 or reverse. By 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, ODOT expects for all lanes to be open.

“No estimate on the cost for this culvert,” Nancy Burton, ODOT District 6 Public Information Officer, said in an update recently. “The project is district wide, which includes Fayette and seven other counties, and we will replace more than 50 culverts throughout Central Ohio. Our crews will work around the clock. The men and women who work at the ODOT Fayette County full service facility are your neighbors, fathers, sons, uncles, brothers and neighbors. The road is their office without walls and a cubicle. Please slow down and move over so they can go home to their families.”

Additionally, Burton gave an update on the $1.6 million repair project on I-71 and State Route 35 that started earlier this summer. According to Burton, all of the pavement repairs have been completed on Route 35, and they are halfway through the repairs on I-71. The current project limits end at the State Route 35 80 mile marker in Madison County. The project is expected to be completed in the fall with a date around October or November of this year, weather permitting. Since most of this repair work is done at night with reduced visibility, Burton encouraged all drivers to avoid distractions and put down their cell phones in an effort to keep workers safe.

“We are putting in a lot of pipes for the various paving projects,” Mike Elliot, ODOT District Six County Manager, said on Thursday. “We really encourage the community to give the workers plenty of room and to slow down. These people are neighbors and are doing a really good job out there. We know it can be an inconvenience, but the more careful you are the faster we can get done and open the road back to the traveling public.”

For more information, visit the Ohio Department of Transportation website at www.dot.state.oh.us and look for the district map. Fayette is in District Six, and information, including the location of the district garage, a phone number for additional questions and more, can be found by clicking the picture of Fayette County.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_ODOTLogoSm-1.jpg