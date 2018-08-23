National FFA Organization awards AGCO scholarship to Hagler

The National FFA Organization recently awarded a $1,000 AGCO Dealer scholarship to Garrett Hagler of Miami Trace High School.

The scholarship is sponsored by AGCO Dealer Mayer Farm Equipment, LLC. Hagler plans to use the funds to pursue a degree at Wilmington College.

This scholarship is one of 1,829 awarded through the National FFA Organization’s scholarship program this year. Currently 114 sponsors contribute more than $2.5 million to support scholarships for students.

For 34 years, scholarships have been made available through funding secured by the National FFA Foundation. This generous funding comes from individuals, businesses and corporate sponsors to encourage excellence and enable students to pursue their educational goals.

The 2018 scholarship recipients were selected from 8,831 applicants from across the country. Selections were based on the applicant’s leadership, academic record, FFA and other school and community activities, supervised agricultural or work experience in agricultural education and future goals.

Garrett Hagler https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_Hagler.jpg Garrett Hagler