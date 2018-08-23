Ohio horsemen’s group establishes strong partnership

COLUMBUS (OFBF) –In a continued effort to strengthen ties within the agriculture community, Ohio Farm Bureau and the Ohio Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association are forming a new partnership.

Ohio HBPA represents nearly 2,500 owners and trainers who race thoroughbreds at Ohio’s three commercial thoroughbred race tracks.

Ohio HBPA is donating $85,000 to the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation focusing on bringing more young people to careers in agriculture as well as investing $25,000 in a new college scholarship to be run by the foundation. Ohio HBPA also will annually offer $5,000 in scholarships for incoming college freshmen pursuing agriculture-related majors.

“We’ve always thought thoroughbred racing was closely tied with the agricultural community in Ohio and thought the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation was a good way to cement and further those ties,” said Dave Basler, Ohio HBPA’s executive director.

In addition to commitments made to the foundation, HBPA also announced it will be purchasing Farm Bureau memberships for some of its members and staff through OFBF’s group membership program.

“Membership in Farm Bureau ensures HBPA’s perspectives are part of the dynamic work of Ohio’s largest farm organization,” said Brandon Kern, OFBF senior director for strategic partnerships.