Council talks new Nixle system

Washington Court House City Manager Joe Denen spoke at Wednesday’s city council meeting about changes to the current Nixle notification system, which keeps residents up to date with relevant information from local public safety departments and schools, to the new Nixle 360 system.

Currently, all notifications are run through the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and then to residents. The current system notifies residents, via cell phone, about road closures, school closings or delays, severe weather, shelter in place orders and evacuation orders.

With the new system, information will come directly from the source to residents’ cell phones with no delay.

“September is National Preparedness Month,” said Denen. “I encourage all our citizens in Fayette County to be prepared.”

To sign up for Nixle 360, residents should text their zip codes to 888777. For those who already receive Nixle notifications, nothing needs to be done.

The Nixle 360 service is being brought to this community through the combined support of the Fayette County Commissioners, the City of Washington C.H., and all the townships of Fayette County at a cost of $6,500 annually.

Council members were also introduced Wednesday to firefighter Tim Downing, who will assume the position of Washington Fire Department Chief later this year. Denen spoke highly of the work of current chief Tom Youtz, and commented on the smooth transition occurring. There will be a ceremonial transfer later this year, Denen said.

City Council meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. All meetings are held in the City Administration Building, 105 N. Main St., and are open to the public.

