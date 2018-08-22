One injured in two-vehicle accident

A two-vehicle accident on Highland Avenue Wednesday left one injured. Both vehicles had a single occupant and the road remained blocked while the Washington Police and Fire departments cleaned up the scene. Stay with the Record-Herald for more information.

