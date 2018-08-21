Auditions for SSCC Theatre’s ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ set for Aug. 24

SSCC Theatre will hold auditions for the fall production of “Arsenic and Old Lace,” by Joseph Kesselring. Open to community members and students, auditions will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

In “Arsenic and Old Lace,” we meet the charming and innocent ladies who populate their cellar with the remains of socially and religiously “acceptable” roomers; the antics of their nephew who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt; and the activities of the other nephew—these require no further description or amplification here.

Those interested in auditioning should prepare and memorize a comedic one- to two-minute monologue. Those interested in working on available crew positions will be asked to complete an interview the night of auditions. If interested in auditioning, but unavailable to attend the audition date, please contact Director Rainee Angles (rangles@sscc.edu) to schedule an alternate audition date prior to Aug. 24.

“Arsenic and Old Lace” will be performed Nov. 2-4. For more information about available roles and rehearsal schedule, please visit www.sscctheatre.com.