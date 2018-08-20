Ohio Rail Experience returns Oct. 6

The Ohio Rail Experience (ORE), a part of the 501 (c)(3) Cincinnati Scenic Railway, will return to Washington Court House for another train day-trip to Urbana.

According to its website — www.ohiorailexperience.com — Ohio Rail Experience excursions are operated in partnership with local historical societies, the Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad, and the Cincinnati Railway Company, and bring unique trips to experience the golden age of rail in a local setting.

Passengers will ride in vintage rail cars pulled by an historic diesel electric locomotive. ORE trains will feature open window coaches from the 1930s, and climate-controlled deluxe coaches from the 1940s and 50s will also be offered at a higher fare. Passengers can additionally enjoy the breeze from one of the two open air baggage cars, and a small selection of food and drink, including alcoholic beverages, will be available in the tavern car.

The next trip scheduled for the Washington Court House area is Oct. 6 and is called “Spirit of Urbana – Fall Color Edition.” The trip will last for 10-and-a-half hours and will depart from Washington Park, 110 Eyman Park Drive at 8 a.m. While in Urbana, passengers will be allowed to disembark from the train to visit Urbana’s many shops and restaurants. Organizers encouraged the community to participate in the event to see the fall colors between Washington Court House and Springfield on the former Detroit Toledo & Ironton Railroad.

“We hope everyone enjoys the train ride to Urbana and enjoys the many sights there,” said Jolinda VanDyke, director of Fayette County Travel & Tourism. “We also welcome people to enjoy what we have here in Washington Court House. There are a lot of people who come from out of town to ride on the train.”

Tickets are now on sale at $55 for adults, $25 for children 2 to 17-years-old, $45 for seniors (62-year-old and older) and deluxe class is available for $10 to $20 more. Tickets can be purchased on the Ohio Rail Experience website at https://www.ohiorailexperience.com/2018-tour-schedule/. Scroll down to the “Spirit of Urbana – Fall Color Edition,” listing and click “buy tickets” underneath.

For more information contact VanDyke at Fayette County Travel & Tourism at (740) 335-8008.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_Train.jpg

Popular train day-trip to travel from WCH to Urbana

By Martin Graham mgraham@recordherald.com

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy