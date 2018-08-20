Restaurant Inspections

The Fayette County Health Department conducted the following restaurant and food inspections, according to reports filed with the department.

JULY 30

Willow Catering LLC, 213 Fairview Ave. Follow up inspection. Violations: The ice machine and food utensil containers are now clean to sight and touch as well as three compartment and hand wash sinks and the oven. The cleanliness of the reach-in coolers and freezer, cabinets, and storage shelves have improved as well as the kitchen.

AUG. 7

Roller Haven, 1640 U.S. 22 NW. Standard inspection. Violations: The cabinets were found with an accumulation of soil residue.

AUG. 8

Wendy’s, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations: Observation: several food items inside a walk-in cooler were found without date markings, was corrected during the inspection. A few food containers were found cracked and no longer easily cleanable, management was notified. The vegetable cutting board was found heavily scarred. The kitchen floor under equipment and the freezer floor were found with an accumulation of soil residues. Also the cabinets under the front pop machines need to be cleaned more frequently.

Wendy’s, 530 Clinton Ave. Standard inspection. Violations: Observations: Several food items inside of the walk-in cooler were found without date markings. Several food containers were found cracked, they were removed from stock immediately. Several areas or items were found with an accumulation at soil residues; food containers, pop nozzles and secondary area, ice machine, storage room area, kitchen walls. The hand wash sink inside of the restrooms were not provided with water of at least 100 degrees.

AUG. 9

Waffle House, Jeffersonville. Follow up inspection. Violations: Observation: Shredded potatoes were stored on top of the sandwich board station at 48 degrees inside a metal food container. According to the previous inspection report, this unit was only allowed to be used if the establishment was using the new plastic white cold pans which are designed to keep food items cold for approximately eight hours. The food establishment failed to comply therefor this unit must be removed from the premises within one week. According to managed, the reach-in cooler which was previously in violations was repaired and operated for approximately one and a half weeks before malfunctioning again. Observation: The cooler was reading at 50 degrees. All food items were already removed prior to inspection. Due to the short time frame this unit operated before malfunctioning, the age of the equipment and frequent repair history, this unit must also be removed and replaced. According to management, this unit is over thirty years old. The hand wash sink was equipped with water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees.

AUG. 10

Streetside 62, 2007 Columbus Ave. Standard inspection. Violations: Observations: The certificates for food safety, employee health notification policy and written procedure for vomit and other clean up were unavailable. Raw eggs were found being stored over ready to eat items inside of the walk-in cooler. Several food containers were found in the storage room without labels. The egg separation was corrected. Several food containers were found cracked and taped. An employee stated that they were told by the owner to remove these pans temporarily and they were brought back after re inspection. This is the second violation regarding the food containers and after the third violations, the health commissioner will be notified to suspend license. A meat thermometer was unavailable. several areas items were found with an accumulation of soil residues. A bin of lettuce, stack of fries and sauce was found inside of the reach-in coolers, uncovered. The dish washers rinse cycle it did not reach 180 degrees. In a mechanical operation, the temperature of the hot fresh water sanitizing rinse may not be less than 180. Instructed management to use bleach in three compartment sink until repaired. A few dented cans were found in the storage room area. Hand wash sinks were not provided with signs to wash hands. The waste receptacles were found with an accumulation of soil residues. Test strips were unavailable. Accumulation of soil residues in the kitchen and storage areas.

Wendy’s. 530 Clinton Ave. Follow up inspection. Comments: All of the food items inside the walk-in cooler are now properly date marked. Cracked containers were discarded as was the spatula. The ice machine, and pop nozzles are now clean to sight and touch and the overall cleanliness of the facility has improved. The food containers are also now clean.

AUG. 13

Wendy’s, Jeffersonville. Follow up inspection. Comments: The food items inside of the walk-in cooler are all now date marked, all cracked pans were removed from premises as well as the cutting boards. Management stated that they were in the process of replacing these items. The overall cleanliness of the facility has improved.

Streetside 62, 2007 Columbus Ave. Follow up inspection. Comments: Management stated that the dish washer will be serviced 8/14/18. The cleanliness of the facility improved. All other violations have been corrected including the cleanliness of the food contact surfaces. The employees are using the three compartment sink to wash, rinse and sanitize (bleach) until dish washer is repaired.

Taco Bell #5348, 1215 Columbus Ave. Standard inspection. Violations: Observations: A few food containers and utensils were found heavily scratched, discolored, stained and no longer easily cleanable. The ceiling vent was found leaking. The dining tables were found with an accumulation of food residue. Food employees trained in food safety were unavailable.