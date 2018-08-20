Reported homicide still under investigation

Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said Monday that detectives are still interviewing individuals in their investigation of a reported homicide that occurred Aug. 11 at the Jamison Road mobile home park.

“We’re still trying to gather as many details as we possibly can in order to finish our investigation,” said Stanforth. “Our office has been working with the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office all along the way.”

Stanforth declined to comment on any potential suspects or motives due to the ongoing investigation of the alleged shooting that claimed the life of Raymond E. Baker, 35, of Scioto County. The shooting was reported at 2:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call requesting response to 94 Jamison Road, Lot 2, regarding a man with a gunshot wound. Sheriff’s deputies and Washington C.H. Police Department officers responded and located the injured male outside the residence.

It was determined that the man, identified as Baker, had sustained a gunshot wound, according to Stanforth. Baker was transported by Fayette County EMS to Fayette County Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by Fayette County Coroner Dr. Dennis Mesker. Baker’s last known address was listed in Portsmouth.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-335-6170 and speak with a detective.

“Any information is accepted and encouraged,” said Stanforth. “We regard all of that information as potentially part of the puzzle.”

The FCSO is being assisted by agents from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation & Identification.

