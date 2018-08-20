Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 20

Elizabeth J. Seitz, 28, 1221 Rawling St., bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Aug. 19

Jonathon D. Welsh, 37, 936 Golfview Drive, bench warrant – failure to comply, no operator’s license, traffic control device violation, Licking County Sheriff’s Office warrant, Ohio State Highway Patrol warrant.

Richard V. Spellman, Jr., 48, 426 Rawling St., speed.

Joseph G. Meehan IV, 19, 4618 US 22 Southeast, no protective eyewear.

Jonathan A. Harris, 35, 425 Comfort Lane, interference with custody.

Aug. 18

Gregory V. Martin, 18, 10537 Prairie Road Northwest, speed 42/25.

Randy L. Roll, 37, Chillicothe, speed 51/35.

Jacob H. Easter, 19, Greenfield, speed.

Charles J. Carte, 24, Chillicothe.

Zachary D. Huffer, 30, Williamsport, speed.

Emily K. Potter, 30, New Holland, speed.

John A. Helton, 62, 824 S. Hinde St., stop sign violation.

Bryon S. Page, 27, 820 Highland Ave. 5C, disorderly conduct (minor misdemeanor).

Damian S. Friley, 20, 820 Highland Ave. 1H, disorderly conduct (minor misdemeanor).

Wendy J. Southward, 36, 113 S. Main St. 301, disorderly conduct (minor misdemeanor).

Justin C. Davis, 31, Greenfield, no protective eyewear.

John F. Bright, 53, Brookville, Ohio, speed 47/25.

Aug. 17

Travis A. Shaw, 28, 1809 Columbus Ave., no operator’s license.

Bryan E. Sublett, 39, 1175 Commons Drive, speed.

Cody L. Elliott, 28, 1204 Rawling St., no protective eyewear, no helmet with permit.

Lacy N. Wallace, 34, Sabina, tinted taillights, license forfeiture suspension.

Linda L. Stroup, 58, 627 Rawling St., dog at large.

Kyle D. Huston, 25, 2173 Jenny Lane, Clinton County bench warrant, no operator’s license, expired registration.

Kenneth Mitchell, 47, 318 Eastern Ave., stop sign violation.

Moriah J. Leisure, 26, 901 E. Temple St., no operator’s license, fictitious registration.

Aug. 16

Jonathan Chapman, 31, last known address 1809 Columbus Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Jimmy McCallister, 62, Leesburg, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Julie R. Ross, 1541 Delaware St., abandoning animals, prohibitions concerning companion animals.

Aug. 15

Kyle J. Maddux, 34, at large, FCSO warrant – failure to appear.

Sierrah M. Pritchard, 23, 1400 Grace St., speed.

Logan D. Williams, 22, 502 W. Elm St., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Justin L. Dawson, 35, 261 Hickory Lane, no operator’s license.

Aug. 14

Kcee K. Gray, 44, Chillicothe, speed.

Jesop R. Mick, 24, Greenfield, speed.

Raymond G. Robinson Jr., 62, 1211 S. Hinde St., displaying unlawful plate.

Echo N.M. Flora, 18, 692 Peddicord Ave., improper backing.

Matthew S. Storer, 31, at large in Washington C.H., possession of drug paraphernalia.

Travis Shaw, 28, at large in Washington C.H., possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler L. Wallace, 29, 1153 Gregg St., no operator’s license.

Billie J. Willett, 32, 147 S. Fayette St., disorderly conduct.

Aug. 13

Della Riley, 55, 350 Third St., domestic violence threats.

James Kemp II, 38, 350 Third St., domestic violence threats.

Christian P. Ruth, 33, at large in Washington C.H., criminal trespass.

Donald P. Bennett, 47, 6724 Whiteoak Road, warrant – violation of protection order.

Elizabeth Tucker, 19, Sabina, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Travis A. Shaw, 28, at large, no operator’s license.