Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Aug. 19

Interference With Custody: At 5:45 p.m., Jamie Mastin, of 1143 S. Elm St., reported that Jonathan Harris refused to return their son at the ordered time in violation of his court ordered visitation agreement. Charges were filed.

Aug. 16

Theft: At 9:03 a.m., Jennifer Lyons reported that unknown person(s) entered her unlocked vehicle and removed property.

Burglary: At 3:55 p.m., Perry Perkins reported that sometime during the day unknown person(s) forced entry into his residence and removed property.

Burglary: At 5:17 p.m., Chrissie Chaney reported that sometime during the day unknown person(s) forced entry into her residence and removed property.

Aug. 14

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments: At 3:18 p.m. while assisting adult probation at the City Motel, officers found two male occupants of a room in possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments. The two males were identified as Travis A. Shaw and Matthew S. Storer. Shaw was charged with both offenses, and Storer was charged with drug paraphernalia.

Criminal Damaging: At 4:58 p.m., Robert Draves reported that unknown person(s) damaged numerous household items and structures at a rental property on Willard Street.

Criminal Damaging: At 5:15 p.m., Adam Webb reported that unknown person(s) damaged a cable or phone junction box on a residence on Lakeview Avenue.

Aug. 13

Domestic Violence: At 4:47 p.m., James Riley and Della Riley, of 350 Third St., both reported the other had made physical threats. Both were arrested and domestic violence charges were filed.