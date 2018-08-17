Some call for stoplight at intersection

On Friday, the public comment period ended for the Ohio Department of Transportation’s proposed widening of the intersection at US-62/SR-3 and SR 38/Old Springfield Road in Fayette County to provide left turn lanes in both directions along US-62/SR-3.

Project engineer Daniel Kaseman said those comments will now be reviewed and official responses will be available soon. He said many of these comments have called for a stoplight at the intersection.

Local man Michael Duff wrote to The Record-Herald to explain his reasoning behind requesting a stoplight. He said “severe blind spots created by the topography and by large vehicles cause problems for drivers as well as for following traffic,” adding, “without a traffic light, this project will decrease safety and increase accidents.”

Kaseman said the site “does not call for a traffic signal.” He said this decision has been made based on a traffic study that was conducted at the site of the proposed project.

Project information, including handouts and displays that were shared at a meeting held on July 18, are available on the ODOT District 6 website at dot.state.oh.us/districts/d06. Also, a summary of comments made during the open comment period and responses to these comments is expected to be posted on the ODOT District 6 website within 60 days.

Copies of the meeting materials are also available at the Bloomingburg Town Hall for Review.

