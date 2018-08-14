Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 13

Quentin A. Havens, 21, 801 Conley Court, providing place to consume alcohol (first-degree misdemeanor).

Trevor M.S. Moore, 19, last known address 1136 Commons Drive, underage consumption.

Makayla Yoakum, 18, last known address 1226 High St., underage consumption.

Female, 17, Washington C.H., underage consumption.

Female, 17, Washington C.H., underage consumption.

Aug. 12

Homer E. Smith, Jr., 57, at large, disorderly conduct.

Sarah Schwalbauch, 30, 708 Briar Ave., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Aug. 11

Isaac T. Mick, 23, 2182 Mark Road, disorderly by intoxication.

William Valentine, 21, Columbus, disorderly by intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas J.A. Buckner, 27, Wilmington, Clinton County warrant.

Jason B. Kimball, 44, 2811 State Route 41, disorderly by intoxication.

Chad A. Johnson, 43, at large, Ross County warrant.

Bradford D. Howard, 41, Bloomingburg, summons for theft.

Janson P. Adams, 23, Bloomingburg, expired registration.

Aug. 10

Helen M. Wilcox, 74, 527 Third St., driving on streets closed, failure to control.

Jonathan N. Stevens, 36, 720 Sycamore St., civil protection order violation.

Zachary Dickens, 30, Mt. Sterling, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Daniel C. Karber, 52, 1157 Miami Trace Road, disorderly conduct, resisting, aggravated menacing.

Aug. 9

Alexandrea H. Armstrong, 22, 1105 Leesburg Ave., failure to control.

Corey S. Keller, 26, 1025 Dayton Ave., Lot 3, possession of drug abuse instruments.

John Wayne Blair, 39, at large, criminal trespass.

Zachary H. Scarberry, 21, Hillsboro, aggravated menacing.

Aug. 8

Richard H. Lloyd, 84, 1327 Washington Ave., stop sign violation.

Ryan S. Byrd, 22, last known address 120 W. Elm St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Andy E. Munyon, 35, Greenfield, no operator’s license, fictitious registration, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply, Greenfield warrant.

Aug. 7

Walter D. Aills, Jr., 67, 320 Broadway St., possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of paraphernalia, physical control.

Brandon M. McQuiller, 31, 615 Peabody Ave., domestic violence.

Male, 10, Washington C.H., theft.

Ashley N. Cannon, 22, 244 Northbend Court, fictitious registration.

Aug. 6

Robert O. Hawkins, III, 26, at large, Vinton County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant/probation violation.

Female, 16, Washington C.H., unruly by runaway.