Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Aug. 13

Larceny: At 12:28 a.m., Alan Schlesner, of 820 Highland Ave., reported that someone had stolen some of his prescription medication.

Underage Consumption/Providing a Place for Underage Consumption: At 1:45 a.m., officers responding to 801 Conley Court found Makayla Yoakum and Trevor Moore consuming alcohol under the age of 21. Officers also found Quentin Havens was the resident of 801 Conley Court, and was providing a place for underage consumption of alcohol. Charges were filed.

Aug. 12

Disorderly Conduct: At 3:04 p.m., officers responding to a call of a disturbance on Oakland Avenue found Homer Smith to be heavily intoxicated within the vicinity of a school zone. Charges were filed.

Possession of Drugs/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: At 4:14 p.m., officers responding to Eyman Park on a call to assist an ODNR officer found Austin Bristow to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 11

Disorderly Conduct: At 3:23 a.m., officers checked a vehicle on the lot of McDonald’s on Leesburg Avenue with a male inside who appeared to be passed out. The male, identified as Isaac T. Mick, was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for the listed offense.

Disorderly Conduct/Drug Paraphernalia: At 3:47 a.m., officers checked a vehicle on the lot of McDonald’s on Leesburg Avenue with a male inside who appeared to be passed out. The male, identified as William M. Valentine, was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for disorderly conduct. Valentine was also found in possession of drug paraphernalia and was additionally charged.

Disorderly Conduct: At 4:11 a.m., officers responded to the Washington School Apartments on North North Street on a report of a male passed out on the steps. The male, identified as Jason B. Kimball, was found to be very intoxicated and unable to care for himself. Kimball was arrested for the listed offense.

Aug. 10

Breaking & Entering: At 4:43 p.m., officers were called to the Gregg St. Worship Center on a complaint of an unknown person(s) who had gained entry into the building and removed property.

Disorderly Conduct/Resisting Arrest/Aggravated Menacing: At 6:01 p.m., officers were called to the area of Dayton Avenue near Village Court on a complaint of an intoxicated male walking in the roadway consuming alcohol. The male was located and identified as Daniel Karber, who was obviously intoxicated and was argumentative with officers. Karber was warned to cease his behavior but failed to do so. Karber was arrested for disorderly conduct, during which he resisted officers while being handcuffed. Karber also made threats of serious physical harm toward the arresting officer and was charged accordingly.

Aug. 8

Breaking & Entering/Theft: At 12:35 p.m., Mary Hunt reported that unknown person(s) forced entry into her garage and removed items from various areas on the property.

Theft: At 2:48 p.m., Ashley Duncan reported that unknown person(s) removed the rear license plate off her 2005 Ford Focus.

Aug. 7

Possession of Dangerous Drugs/Drug Paraphernalia: At 4:11 p.m., officers checked a male in a vehicle at Cash & Carry on North North Street, and he was found to be under the influence of drugs. The male, identified as Walter D. Aills, was arrested for physical control of the motor vehicle. During his arrest, he was found in possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, and was charged accordingly.

Domestic Violence: At 4:11 p.m., a woman reported that during an argument with a household for family member, she was physically assaulted. Brandon M. McQuiller was arrested for the offense.