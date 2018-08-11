FCSO investigating Saturday morning homicide at Jamison Road mobile home park

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a homicide that reportedly occurred early Saturday morning at the Washington Mobile Home Park on Jamison Road near U.S. 22 Northwest.

An alleged shooting claimed the life of Raymond E. Baker, 35, of Scioto County, according to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. The incident was reported at approximately 2:35 a.m.

The FCSO received a 911 call requesting response to 94 Jamison Road, Lot 2, regarding a man with a gunshot wound. Sheriff’s deputies and Washington C.H. Police Department officers responded and located the injured male outside the residence.

It was determined that the man, identified as Baker, had sustained a gunshot wound, according to Stanforth. Baker was transported by Fayette County EMS to Fayette County Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by Fayette County Coroner Dr. Dennis Mesker. Baker’s last known address was listed in Portsmouth.

Detectives are still investigating to identify a suspect or suspects in this case as well as a motive, Stanforth said. The FCSO is being assisted by agents from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation & Identification.

“Any additional information will be released as it becomes available during the course of the investigation,” said Stanforth.

Name of victim released, no suspect in custody

