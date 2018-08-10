Commission on Aging Lunch & Activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Aug. 13-17 is as follows:

MONDAY

Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, fruit, animal crackers

TUESDAY

Beef & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned corn, warm fruit

WEDNESDAY

Boneless pork chop, sweet potato casserole, seasoned vegetables, fruit, sugar-free pudding

THURSDAY

Beef pot roast with potatoes and carrots, spinach, fruit, warm dinner roll, quick bread

FRIDAY

Baked ham, macaroni & cheese, seasoned Italian vegetables, fruit, fruit juice, chocolate chip cookie

The activities at the Commission on Aging for the week of Aug. 13-17 are as follows:

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

9 a.m. Cardmaking

10 a.m. Vaccine Clinic

11:30 a.m. Lunch