Commission on Aging Lunch & Activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Aug. 13-17 is as follows:
MONDAY
Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, fruit, animal crackers
TUESDAY
Beef & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned corn, warm fruit
WEDNESDAY
Boneless pork chop, sweet potato casserole, seasoned vegetables, fruit, sugar-free pudding
THURSDAY
Beef pot roast with potatoes and carrots, spinach, fruit, warm dinner roll, quick bread
FRIDAY
Baked ham, macaroni & cheese, seasoned Italian vegetables, fruit, fruit juice, chocolate chip cookie
The activities at the Commission on Aging for the week of Aug. 13-17 are as follows:
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
9 a.m. Cardmaking
10 a.m. Vaccine Clinic
11:30 a.m. Lunch