Special controlled dove hunt drawings offered in southwest Ohio

XENIA – Special controlled dove hunts will be held on Aug. 25, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

Controlled hunts will take place at Fallsville, Rush Run, Woodland Trails, Spring Valley, Indian Creek and Bott wildlife areas. The drawings will be held at Fallsville, Rush Run, Spring Valley, and Indian Creek wildlife areas. Woodland Trails will be held at Rush Run and Bott at Indian Creek. These controlled hunts will occur during the first two days of the season, Saturday, Sept. 1, and Sunday, Sept. 2. Controlled hunts will also be held at the St. Marys State Fish Hatchery on Saturday, Sept. 1, Sunday, Sept. 2, Saturday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 15.

St. Marys Fish Hatchery “opening day” hunt will be drawn on Aug. 25 at 12 p.m. at the hatchery. Drawings for Sept. 2, 8, and 15 will be held at noon on the days of the hunts at the St. Marys Fish Hatchery. Youth will be given priority on the Sept. 2 and 8. An adult must be present with the youth(s) and sign the permit. The office address is 01735 Feeder Rd. St. Marys, OH 45885. The hatchery is located at the east end of the lake. Please feel free to contact the office at (419) 236-8838 or download a map of Grand Lake St. Marys here.

Hunting hours will be noon to sunset for all controlled dove hunts. Drawings for opening day dove hunts at these public hunting areas will be held promptly at noon on Saturday, Aug. 25 at the respective wildlife area headquarters. All other drawings will be held at noon the day of the hunt. Contact the Wildlife District Five (Xenia) office at (937) 372- 9261 for dove hunting information. Accommodations will also be provided to handicapped dove hunters that are selected for the controlled dove hunts. Please contact the staff at the wildlife areas. Fallsville, 937-987-2508, Rush Run, 513-726-6795, Spring Valley 937-488-3115 and Indian Creek, 513-875-2111.

Hours for dove hunting on District Five wildlife areas, controlled and non-controlled, are noon to sunset from Sept. 1-10. Hours are sunrise to sunset for the remainder of the dove hunting season.

In order to participate in the drawings hunters will be required to present a 2018-2019 hunting license and current Harvest Information Program (HIP) certification prior to the drawing. HIP certification is free and can be accomplished by calling 1-877-HIP-OHIO. For more information on HIP please go to http://www.fws.gov/hip/. Shotguns cannot be capable of holding more than three shells, unless it is plugged with a one-piece filler which limits the capacity of the gun to three shells. The filler must be such that it cannot be removed without disassembling the gun. Doves may be hunted with lead shot.

Visit the ODNR Division of Wildlife website at wildohio.gov to learn more Ohio’s hunting and shooting opportunities. 2018 dove field maps coming soon.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.