New McDonald’s set to open

The new McDonald’s restaurant on Elm Street in Washington C.H. is set to open on Thursday, Aug. 23 with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m.

This structure is replacing the McDonald’s building that was a fixture on Elm Street since 1974. Just a little over three months after the tear-down on May 17, the brand-new structure – replete with the latest equipment and designs — will be open to the public, according to Nick Epifano, owner/operator of McDonald’s of Fayette County.

“This is the latest look,” Epifano said during an interview Wednesday. “It’s our new bigger, bolder vision. By 2020, we want all the restaurants updated to look like this. It’s the latest restaurant concept and has a whole new kitchen and design…the first one like it around here.”

Other than the same sign that stood in front of the old McDonald’s building, customers will notice many differences about the new structure. It will also have kiosks available if customers are interested, as well as the latest digital menu boards inside and outside. The kitchen now includes a conveyor belt, which makes preparing the food a more efficient process.

Epifano also encouraged McDonald’s consumers to download the McDonald’s app to make their food orders even more efficient.

“If you download the app on your phone, you can bypass the inside and the drive-thru, and pull into one of the check-in stations out there,” he said in an earlier interview. “We will bring your food out to you as you have already paid for it on your phone. Every restaurant is geo-cached so we know when you’ve arrived. Also with the app, you accumulate points and we provide discounts and offers.”

McDonald’s is currently hiring both crew and managers, Epifano said.

“We encourage the community to come out for our big opening day on August 23rd,” he said. “This restaurant is bigger, it’s laid out better, and it’s more efficient. We think our loyal customers are really going to like it.”

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

