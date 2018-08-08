Many vendors set for this week’s Farmers’ Market

With the heat of August, and the importance of conserving energy (our own and the energy that fuels our cook stoves, air conditioners and fans), it is kind of us to think about ways to make meals that require little, or at least less, of both kinds of energy.

Grilling keeps the heat outdoors. Just about any food may be grilled — meat, fish and vegetables being the easiest and most common. And almost any vegetable can be grilled and be made more flavorful with a hint of olive oil and salt or other seasoning. Vegetables may be grilled in a grill basket, or steamed in foil. They can be marinated and skewered, with or without meat, and then eaten hot or at room temperature. Think apples, carrots, eggplant, grapes, green beans, leeks, onions, peppers, potatoes, shallots, summer or winter squash, sweet potatoes, turnips or rutabaga.

Stir fries are energy efficient in cooking time, but require a bit more time in preparation, because usually the foods (meat and vegetables) are cut into smaller pieces. But cutting is not hot work, and the efficiency is in getting all the foods prepped in advance of cooking (anytime that day….say right after you get home from the Farmers’ Market….or later and marinated overnight for the next day). And like grilling, stir fries accommodate almost any vegetable, and any scraps of vegetable. The flavors come from some combination of ginger, soy or fish sauce, sesame oil and garlic. Green beans, peppers, broccoli and carrots are commonly used, but use the vegetables you like! You will find the stir fry agreeable.

The slow cooker is another obvious option and is not limited to use for bean soup. Desserts, stews, roasts, pork and beans, and all manner of foods can be cooked in this convenient device. Finally, don’t forget the pressure cooker (or, as I hear, the new “ALL IN ONE MULTICOOKER”), which allows foods that normally require hours of cooking to be cooked in a very short period of time, meaning that the stove is on for less time, and your time near a stove is shortened.

As you walk through the Fayette County Farmers’ Market, think about the foods that you like and that could be combined in unusual and pleasing ways. Have fun with your food!

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H. SNAP EBT food benefit cards, Senior Farm Market coupons and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for produce receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) for additional fruits and vegetables. So,”buy one, get one” for fruit and vegetables, up to $20 EVERY market day.

All first responders (police, EMTs and firefighters), teachers, medical providers and Farm Bureau members may pick up $5 coupons during the first two market weeks of each month. These coupons may be used to make farm market purchases anytime during the season.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up for this Saturday’s Market. Other vendors may participate as well.

Garland Farm Sweetcorn (Isaac & Justine Garland): Sweet corn

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Seasonal, chemical free produce: tomatoes, garlic, green beans, white and yellow potatoes, hot and sweet peppers, tomatillos. Dried herbs (basil, sage, catnip, sacred basil herbal tea). Beeswax body care products. Buckeyes, baklava, seasoned pretzels.

Jones Farm Fresh Produce (Jon & Taylor Jones): Peaches, sweet corn, tomatoes (slicing and cherry), green beans, potatoes (reds and blues), onions, garlic, zucchini, peppers, cucumbers, chicken patties, chorizo brats, chicken breast, wings, pork chops, sweet Italian and jalapeño brats, sage sausage patties, ground pork, bulk sausage, maple links, hamburger patties, ground hamburger and brown eggs.

King Farms (Jeff & Sandi King): Green beans, super sweet corn, vine ripe tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, melons, new potatoes, iced sugar ocokies.

Nidays Microgreens (Victor Niday): Micro-greens

Persinger Cottage Foods (David Persinger and Julie Mosny): Pecan sticky buns, Buns bars, cinnamon rolls, cinni-mini’s and oatmeal raisin cookies.Pies: cherry, blackberry, black raspberry, peach, apple, strawberry rhubarb and strawberry.

Wolf’s Den Creations / Two Feathers Wild Jams and Jellies (Shawn and Tracy King): Jams and jellies including Strawberry Banana jam and a new flavor – Peach Cobbler Jam.

Wood Designed by DW (Debbie Welch): Wood crafts: decorative bird houses, wooden totes, patriotic & wooden Ohio signs, pigs, cows, chickens. Hand made crocheted dishtowels, clothes, potholders, pocket books and baby booties. Special orders welcome.

By Thy Hand (Mark and Lori Chrisman): Angel food cakes, specialty breads, pies, cookies, dip mixes.

Chilcote Farm (Bruce & Marlene Chilcote): Honey, sheet cakes and other baked goods.

Engedi (Beth Day, Alana Walters, Janet Bick): Assorted home baked goods (cinnamon rolls, bread, yeast rolls, cookies, pies, brownies, cobblers, whoopie pies, small specialty bread) and a special children’s activity.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_FarmersMarket-1.jpg