McMahon celebrates 20 years of business

Shane McMahon, owner of State Farm Insurance Agency, will be celebrating 20 years of business this Friday with a customer appreciation event at 1165 Clinton Ave. in Washington C.H.

In September 1975, Allan Mossbarger started his State Farm Agency in Fayette County. He built the initial foundation and passed away in 1984. His efforts are remembered and are being honored. Late in 1984, Kim Allen was appointed and was the agent until taking an executive role with the company in December of 1997. She went on to be a vice president in the company and her efforts in this agency are also to be celebrated.

In August of 1998 — after eight years in claims — Shane McMahon; CPCU, CLU, ChFC; turned down a second promotion in claims and was appointed to this agency. The agency has earned numerous company and industry awards, including State Farm’s Chairman Circle, Ambassador Club, Golden Triangle, Senior Vice Presidents Club and others.

“Boy, has the 20 years since flown by,” McMahon said in a press release recently. “We raised our children here and currently live on a small farm in this county. The close friendships in Fayette and Highland counties are special and make this area home to us. First to be thanked for the prior and continued success of this agency are the customers. Next, is the hard work and dedication of current and former team members. They are the reason we have grown to beyond initial expectations or dreams! The agency has now hired four team members that went on to own their own agencies in other markets. We want to add to that over the next 10 to 20 years.”

The customer appreciation event will include food and giveaway items. Organizers said they hope to see everyone there.

“Thanks for making State Farm number one in Ohio and for making our agency a leader in industry,” McMahon said.

The information in this article was provided by Shane McMahon, State Farm Insurance Agency. For more information about this event call McMahon at (740) 335-8532.

Pictured are various employees with McMahon (L to R): Shane McMahon, Brooke Hart, Lorrissia Virgin, Kali Bonecutter, Jaime Dugan and Jeff McCambridge. Not pictured is McMahon's wife Deleda McMahon and employee Ellie Rohrer.