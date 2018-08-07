Fayette Christian classes starting soon

Classes at Fayette Christian School will commence on Aug. 20. Principal Larry Fitch said he is looking forward to the new school year because he’s “always excited for the beginning.”

Before school begins, there will be an open house on Aug. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. Fitch said that, during the open house, “Parents come and meet the teachers, and students can see their classrooms.”

Fayette Christian, 1315 Dayton Ave. NW in Washington C.H., educates students from preschool through high school. The preschool program is open to children ages 3 and up. There is a total of 137 students enrolled for the upcoming school year.

Fitch said the first week of school will include an overnight retreat for the secondary school students. They will spend Thursday and Friday at the Peniel Bible Camp in Fredericktown, Ohio. This retreat is an annual event.

The younger students will start the year off with a visit from officer Phil, who “teaches kids about safety and things like that.”

This year will mark the school’s 44th year. Fitch said some of the reasons parents choose to send their students to Fayette Christian is the school’s “Christian worldview,” small class sizes, which average 12 to 15 students, and the teaching of the Bible. Students attend Bible classes four days a week and chapel once a week. Fitch said the school is a ministry of the non-denominational Fayette Bible Church.

This fall, students will have the opportunity to join soccer and volleyball teams. In the winter, basketball will be available. Students also participate in theatre, presenting an annual spring musical. Last year, they put on “A Midsummer Night’s Midterm,” which was a twist on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Decoration in a preschool classroom at Fayette Christian. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_IMG_2057.jpg Decoration in a preschool classroom at Fayette Christian. The fifth and sixth grade classroom has an ocean theme this year. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_IMG_2062.jpg The fifth and sixth grade classroom has an ocean theme this year. Principal Larry Fitch in the foyer of Fayette Christian School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_IMG_2074.jpg Principal Larry Fitch in the foyer of Fayette Christian School. The playground will soon be full of students. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_IMG_2082.jpg The playground will soon be full of students.

By Megan Neary mneary@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Megan Neary at 614-440-9124 or @MeganNeary2

Reach Megan Neary at 614-440-9124 or @MeganNeary2