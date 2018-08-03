Man indicted for drug trafficking

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office recently concluded a six-month investigation into alleged drug trafficking by arresting a Washington C.H. man in Jasper Township.

According to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, his detectives and agents from the US 23 Major Crimes Task Force started an investigation following complaints of suspected drug trafficking, with Anthony B. Adkins, 40, identified as the suspect. Detectives and task force agents conducted multiple covert drug sale transactions with Adkins over a six-month period.

On June 29, sheriff’s detectives saw Adkins returning from the Dayton area in a black Lincoln SUV, according to Stanforth. A traffic stop attempt was made on State Route 72 just south of Interstate 71 in Clinton County, however, Adkins did not pull over and led deputies on a chase that concluded on Gallimore Road near State Route 72.

Adkins’ vehicle went off the roadway and drove through a field to evade law enforcement. Detectives pursuing the vehicle could see Adkins discarding objects out of the driver’s window of the vehicle before coming to a stop and being secured by deputies, according to Stanforth.

Once Adkins was in custody, detectives reportedly located a bag containing a white powdery substance on his person, and also recovered two additional bags containing a white powdery substance in the field where he was seen discarding them out of the vehicle window before capture. The baggies containing the substance were presumptively identified as cocaine, said Stanforth.

Later in the evening on June 29, detectives executed a search warrant at Adkins’ home, 9159 Allen Road Northwest near the Village of Octa. Detectives located two individuals in the home. They were unnamed and were not charged during the search warrant execution as detectives continue to investigate what, if any involvement they had in the alleged crimes, according to Stanforth.

During the search, detectives found numerous firearms, a large quantity of substances presumptively identified as methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and an ATV that was reported stolen.

Agencies assisting the sheriff’s office in this investigation include the US 23 Major Crimes Task Force, Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, London Police Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Stanforth extended his appreciation to the aforementioned agencies for their assistance in the investigation.

Adkins was recently indicted by a Fayette County grand jury on multiple charges of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, and he remains incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Detectives are continuing their investigation, and additional charges are probable after submission and review by Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade.

